While people across the country remain in quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus, musicians have been forced to get creative about releasing videos. To celebrate his recent track with Guapdad 4000, Rich Brian discovered a clever way to record a visual while also raising funds to donate to charity.

For his “Bali” video, Rich Brian decided to give some neighborly love to his friends by sending some gag gifts to their houses with a drone. The rapper attached a bag to the flying camera and filmed it arriving at his friends’ doorsteps. Over the course of the video, Rich Brian sends condoms to Cuco, celery and wine to YouTuber Cody Ko, hair products to his bald friend Noel Miller, Pokémon cards to Thundercat, and a $10 bill to Guapdad 4000 as a cheeky thank-you gift for featuring on the track.

Along with sending gifts to his musician friends, Rich Brian tapped them to donate cash to charitable funds. The combined donations from Guapdad 4000, Cuco, Thundercat, Denzel Curry, Kenny Beats, Lil Yachty, and others raised a large sum. The funds made it possible to donate 125 meals to the LA County Hospital, supplement lease late payments for a local food truck, and give funds, food, and face masks to the organization Asian Americans For Housing.

Watch Rich Brian and Guapdad 4000’s “Bali” video above.