It seems like Drake and Rick Ross aren’t burying the hatchet anytime soon. Yesterday (April 16), Drake shared a few Instagram Stories featuring supposed exchanges between him and Ross.

He captioned one of the Stories, saying, “Look how I talk to this turkey. You shoulda just asked for another feature.”

In a DM to Ross featured in the Story, Drake accuses Ross of exaggerating his luxurious lifestyle.

“Your star island house on a sliver of cheesecake,” Drake said to Ross. “your lot 40000 square feet my crib 40000 square feet Leonard.”

“And you put a wrap on your timeshare jet. That sh*t coming off when it’s the other people turn to fly,” Drake said, alluding to Ross’ customized Gulfstream G550.

One of Ross’ earliest hits was 2006’s “Hustlin’,” which introduced his entrepreneurial spirit with the catchy “everyday I’m hustlin'” chorus. However, Drake suggested that Ross is no longer a self-starter, claiming he’s a “worker” for Brett Berrish, founder of Luc Belaire champagne, which Ross is often seen drinking.

Drake posted his DMs with Rick Ross 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dEKDcAtCJY — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) April 17, 2024

“You Brett Berrish [sic] worker. How many cases you gotta move before you got a cheque finally,” Drake said. “You’re Brett son now you not Rozay anymore.”

The exchange comes after back-and-forth disses, including Drake’s “Push Ups” and Ross’ response, “Champagne Moments.”

You can see the exchange above.