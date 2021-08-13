Drake Labels Rick Ross As The ‘Greatest Rapper Alive’

Drake has worked with a long list of names in his lengthy career. While many of them have proved to be successful, few have created chemistry with the Toronto rapper like Rick Ross has. The duo has a decent list of collaborations, with each receiving positive reviews from fans when it arrives. With that being said, it comes as no surprise that Drake has high praise for Rick Ross, but his recent comments bring things to a new level.

On Thursday, the Toronto rapper shared a video to his Instagram Story that captured the first meeting between Rick Ross and Smiley, OVO Sound’s newest signee. Drake captioned the post, “The greatest rapper alive met my favorite rapper alive.” While the greatest rapper alive title might be debatable to some, Drake has had a front-row seat to seeing Rick Ross work thanks to their many songs together. Their most recent effort, “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” follows highlights that include “Free Spirit,” “Stay Schemin” with French Montana, “Aston Martin Music,” “Diced Pineapples” with Wale, and many more.

The compliment from Drake also comes after Rick Ross spoke about a possible joint album between himself and Drake. “He’s wrapping up his project and I’m in the same space,” he said. “So the timing and everything is aligning. It’s something that we really want to give to the streets, on some real sh*t.” He added that the project’s potential release is “looking real solid.”

You can watch Drake’s Instagram Story post with Rick Ross and Smiley above.

