Who Did Drake Diss In His Response To Kendrick Lamar (And Others)?

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s long-running beef that dates back to the latter infamous “Control” verse, which had the rap game in a frenzy, is now at its breaking point. Things heated up when Kendrick made a surprise appearance on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You track “Like That” and delivered several lines at Drake. They include: “F*ck sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches,” “Motherf*ck the big three, n****, it’s just big me,” and “‘Fore all your dogs gettin’ buried / That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”
Since then, Drake has hinted at a response to Kendrick’s disses, and today he finally delivered. Drake’s response seemingly leaked today, but the intention with the release became much clearer when Drake returned with the official version of the track (with some help from Akademiks). The track, allegedly called “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me 50)” (or something along those lines), aims at not only Kendrick Lamar, but The Weeknd, Future, Rick Ross, Ja Morant (allegedly), Travis Scott (seemingly), and Metro Boomin. It’s floating around throughout social media, so head over to Twitter/X if you haven’t heard it yet. Nonetheless, a lot is going on throughout this 4-minute track, so let’s break down which lines are disses and who they’re aimed at.
Kendrick Lamar
Drake and Kendrick’s beef goes back to the “Control” days (see the history here), so with years of animosity built up, Drake used this moment to fire off on Kendrick. The point is, there are a lot of lines directed at Kendrick. Check them out below:
A response to Kendrick Lamar’s Got 2TEEZ with me, I’m snatchin’ chains and burnin’ tattoos, it’s up” line on “Like That”:
You won’t ever take no chain off of us
How the f*ck you big steppin’ with a size seven men’s on?
and
I be with some bodyguards like Whitney
A possible claim that Kendrick Lamar allegedly had to give 50% to his former label TDE:
Extortion baby, whole career you been shook up
‘Cause Top told you drop and give me fifty like some push-ups, huh
Your last one bricked, you really not on sh*t
They make excuses for you ’cause they hate to see me lit
Pull your contract ’cause we gotta see the split
The way you doin’ splits, bitch, your pants might rip
You better do that motherf*ckin’ show inside the bitty
Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty
Then we need a verse for the Swifties
Top say drop, you better drop and give ’em fifty
Claims that Kendrick is not in any “big three”:
You ain’t in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down
Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down
Wordplay with Kendrick’s former labels TDE & Aftermath:
Like your label, boy, you in the scope right now
And you gon’ feel the aftermath of what I write down
A response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Your best work is a light pack/N****, Prince outlived Mike Jack’, n****, bum” line on “Like That”:
What’s a prince to a king? He a son, n****
Another diss, this time aimed at Kendrick’s support in his hometown of Compton, CA:
Get more love in the city that you from, n****
Drake letting us know the beef did not start with “Like That”:
And that f*ckin’ song y’all got did not start the beef with us
This sh*t been brewin’ in a pot, now I’m heatin’ up
I don’t care what Cole think, that Dot sh*t was weak as f*ck
A request for Kendrick to drop his rumored diss at Drake:
You had a song for four years, drop that sh*t and shut your mouth
Future
Drake and Future were once frequent collaborators, but something went wrong in their friendship that led to a war of words that produced two albums and an Avengers-type formation of artists who also seem to have issues with Drake. After Future took aim at Drake on We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, Drake fired off a bunch of responses on his new diss track:
A response to Future’s “You a n**** number one fan, dog/Sneak dissin’, I don’t understand, dog/Pillowtalkin’, actin’ like a fed, dog/I don’t need another fake friend, dog” line on “We Don’t Trust You”:
I could never be nobody number-one fan
Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand
Metro Boomin
Similar to Future, Drake and Metro were once frequent collaborators, but their relationship also burned to a crisp. There’s not too much directed at Metro on this track, aside from this line:
Metro, shut your hoe ass up and make some drums, n****
Travis Scott
With his two features on We Don’t Trust You, it seems like Travis Scott may have picked his side. Even before the album’s release, that seemed evident when Travis begged Future and Metro to play a preview of “Like That” during their Rolling Loud California headlining set. Drake seemingly caught on to this and issued a reply on his new record:
Rolling Loud stage, y’all were turnt, that was slick as hell
Sh*t’ll probably change if your BM start to kiss and tell
Rick Ross
Drake and Rick Ross’ friendship seemed like it would never break as the two delivered numerous collaborations over the years, including “Stay Schemin” and “Gold Roses.” Things have changed as Rick Ross not only hopped on Future & Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You track “Everyday Hustle,” but shared an Instagram Story of his driving with Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That” playing. Naturally, Drake had some thoughts on that:
I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky
Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n**** turnin’ fifty
Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy
Spend that lil’ check you got and stay up out my business
Worry ’bout whatever goin’ on with you and (Uh)**
**The leaked version of the song had “Diddy” in place of “Uh.”
Ja Morant
This one seems a bit random, but it appears that Drake took a slight jab at Ja Morant after the former was seen with Brooklyn Nikole (Latto’s sister) Latto’s sister and Morant’s ex.
Ayy, shoutout to the hooper that be bustin’ out the griddy
We know why you mad, n****, I ain’t even trippin’
It might be connected to this:
Drake is mad at Ja Morant over this tweet? 💀 pic.twitter.com/tk2XO1wPi2
— The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) April 13, 2024
The Weeknd
Just like Kendrick, Drake and The Weeknd’s beef is more than ten years old, though they’ve seemingly attempted to patch things up over the years. This is not one of those times as The Weeknd fired off a few lines at Drake on “All To Myself” from Future & Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You. In response, Drake dissed The Weeknd, his managers, and the whole XO label:
Yeah, I’m the 6ix god, I’m the frontrunner
Y’all n**** manager was Chubbs lil’ blunt runner
Claim the 6ix, and you boys ain’t even come from it
And when you boys got rich, you had to run from it
Cash blowin’ Abel bread, out here trickin’ (Out here trickin’)
Shit we do for bitches he doin’ for n****s (What the fuck?)
Jets, whips, chains, wicked, wicked, wicked (Wicked, wicked)
Spend it like you tryna f*ck, boy, you trippin’, boy, you trippin’
and
Hugs and kisses, man, don’t tell me ’bout no switches
Stay tuned for more as this rap battle is just getting started.