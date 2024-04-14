Who Did Drake Diss In His Response To Kendrick Lamar (And Others)?

Kendrick Lamar Drake and Kendrick’s beef goes back to the “Control” days (see the history here), so with years of animosity built up, Drake used this moment to fire off on Kendrick. The point is, there are a lot of lines directed at Kendrick. Check them out below: A response to Kendrick Lamar’s Got 2TEEZ with me, I’m snatchin’ chains and burnin’ tattoos, it’s up” line on “Like That”: You won’t ever take no chain off of us

How the f*ck you big steppin’ with a size seven men’s on? and I be with some bodyguards like Whitney A possible claim that Kendrick Lamar allegedly had to give 50% to his former label TDE: Extortion baby, whole career you been shook up

‘Cause Top told you drop and give me fifty like some push-ups, huh

Your last one bricked, you really not on sh*t

They make excuses for you ’cause they hate to see me lit

Pull your contract ’cause we gotta see the split

The way you doin’ splits, bitch, your pants might rip

You better do that motherf*ckin’ show inside the bitty

Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty

Then we need a verse for the Swifties

Top say drop, you better drop and give ’em fifty Claims that Kendrick is not in any “big three”: You ain’t in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down

Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down Wordplay with Kendrick’s former labels TDE & Aftermath: Like your label, boy, you in the scope right now

And you gon’ feel the aftermath of what I write down

A response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Your best work is a light pack/N****, Prince outlived Mike Jack’, n****, bum” line on “Like That”: What’s a prince to a king? He a son, n**** Another diss, this time aimed at Kendrick’s support in his hometown of Compton, CA: Get more love in the city that you from, n**** Drake letting us know the beef did not start with “Like That”: And that f*ckin’ song y’all got did not start the beef with us

This sh*t been brewin’ in a pot, now I’m heatin’ up

I don’t care what Cole think, that Dot sh*t was weak as f*ck A request for Kendrick to drop his rumored diss at Drake: You had a song for four years, drop that sh*t and shut your mouth Future Drake and Future were once frequent collaborators, but something went wrong in their friendship that led to a war of words that produced two albums and an Avengers-type formation of artists who also seem to have issues with Drake. After Future took aim at Drake on We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, Drake fired off a bunch of responses on his new diss track: A response to Future’s “You a n**** number one fan, dog/Sneak dissin’, I don’t understand, dog/Pillowtalkin’, actin’ like a fed, dog/I don’t need another fake friend, dog” line on “We Don’t Trust You”: I could never be nobody number-one fan

Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand

Metro Boomin Similar to Future, Drake and Metro were once frequent collaborators, but their relationship also burned to a crisp. There’s not too much directed at Metro on this track, aside from this line: Metro, shut your hoe ass up and make some drums, n**** Travis Scott With his two features on We Don’t Trust You, it seems like Travis Scott may have picked his side. Even before the album’s release, that seemed evident when Travis begged Future and Metro to play a preview of “Like That” during their Rolling Loud California headlining set. Drake seemingly caught on to this and issued a reply on his new record: Rolling Loud stage, y’all were turnt, that was slick as hell

Sh*t’ll probably change if your BM start to kiss and tell

Rick Ross Drake and Rick Ross’ friendship seemed like it would never break as the two delivered numerous collaborations over the years, including “Stay Schemin” and “Gold Roses.” Things have changed as Rick Ross not only hopped on Future & Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You track “Everyday Hustle,” but shared an Instagram Story of his driving with Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That” playing. Naturally, Drake had some thoughts on that: I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky

Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n**** turnin’ fifty

Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy

Spend that lil’ check you got and stay up out my business

Worry ’bout whatever goin’ on with you and (Uh)** **The leaked version of the song had “Diddy” in place of “Uh.” Ja Morant This one seems a bit random, but it appears that Drake took a slight jab at Ja Morant after the former was seen with Brooklyn Nikole (Latto’s sister) Latto’s sister and Morant’s ex. Ayy, shoutout to the hooper that be bustin’ out the griddy

We know why you mad, n****, I ain’t even trippin’ It might be connected to this: Drake is mad at Ja Morant over this tweet? 💀 pic.twitter.com/tk2XO1wPi2 — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) April 13, 2024