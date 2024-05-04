So far, Drake and Rick Ross’ brewing beef hasn’t expanded beyond the studio. However, the “Champagne Moments” rapper joked that his foe might have taken it to the friendly skies.

Yesterday (May 3), on Instagram, a Drake fan page revealed that Ross’ private jet made a crash landing in Dallas, Texas. Initially, users online were hesitation to believe the claim made by Keep 6ix Solid, given the long list of allegations tossed around by the two entertainers. However, the jet covered in Ross’ personal and record label branding made it difficult to refute.

Rick Ross' jet allegedly made a crash landing in Dallas Just a few weeks ago, Rick Ross was telling Drake to be careful about getting on his old "cargo plane." "Liked by champagnepapi" pic.twitter.com/04yOvP6eWl — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 4, 2024

With the outlet’s post gaining traction, Ross took to his social media pages to confirm the story. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he managed to find humor in the traumatic incident.

“My jet just crashed,” he wrote. “Drake’s OVO F16 fighter jet just shot us down.”

My jet just crashed ; Drake OvO F16 fighter jet just shot us down 🔥🔥 #rickrosscarshow june1st #BBLDRIZZY #Champagnemoments — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) May 4, 2024

Ross’ joke pointed out the irony in the situation after he spent the last few weeks clowning Drake for supposedly having a relic aircraft. He also alleged that Air Drake wasn’t intended for human passengers making it unsafe to travel in. So Ross’ jet being temporarily grounded is a sick twist of events.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the crash. Well, that’s not including Ross’ ego. He continued the unsavory joke in a dramatized and factually inaccurate recounting of the moments leading to the crash. View the full clip originally shared to Instagram below.