Rico Nasty Cuts Loose In Her Raucous ‘Pepper’ Video

Rico Nasty is only about five months removed from the release of her third album, Lethal, but it looks like there’s no rest for the nasty. Rico is already back with new music, in the form of her new single, “Pepper.”

Reuniting with Kenny Beats — who is now going by his government name, Kenneth Blume — Rico gets all the way back in her lyrical bag, spitting a succession of spicy punchlines to knock some sense back into those who may have thought her switch to the rock-focused label Fueled by Ramen would dull her rap edge.

“Pop out rockin’ that Anne Demueler, bitch, I’m super chula,” she boasts in her rapid-fire flow. “You look basic, sis, come get a tutor, I f*ck around and school ya / I don’t need a ruler, dunk his head, I teach him how to scuba / We don’t bob and weave, I play for keeps, I’m slicin’, no Krueger.”

The video catches Rico rocking out and cutting loose ahead of a show in an empty venue during her recently concluded Lethal Tour, intercut with clips from the actual concert, where fans rock out with her.

Rico might be done with tour, but you’ll be seeing more of her soon enough if you’ve got Apple TV, where she’ll make her acting debut in the new series Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

You can watch Rico Nasty’s “Pepper” video above.