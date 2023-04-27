Rico Nasty Doesn’t Hesitate To ‘Turn It Up’ On Her Fiery New Single

Rico Nasty has been on a roll. From her hot new merch collection to headlining the spring 2023 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, the unhinged rapper is having a big year so far. Now she’s supplying the tunes to prove it.

Her new song “Turn It Up” is a great dose of Rico Nasty’s signature cutthroat hip hop. “I just put the cash in a stash / Why you lookin’ on my page and you ain’t even wash ya ass? / I got a check, now I don’t know how to act,” she raps against a fiery beat. The video follows the star as she cleans a house as a maid, though she’s not doing the best job while she sips wine while sitting on the kitchen counter. Watch till the end for quite the plot twist.

Last year, Rico Nasty unveiled her album Las Ruinas, which featured Don Toliver, Gucci Mane, Amine, Trippie Redd, Ppcocaine, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose. She was also a guest on Megan Thee Stallion’s album Traumazine for the song “Scary,” and she was recruited by Fred Again for a remix of his track “Jungle.”

Watch the video for “Turn It Up” above.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.