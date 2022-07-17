It’s been about a year and a half since Rico Nasty’s debut album, that being 2020’s Nightmare Vacation. That effort checked in with 16 songs and features from Don Toliver, Gucci Mane, Amine, Trippie Redd, Ppcocaine, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose. Over the last 18 months, Rico has shared music that are both connected and free from her upcoming body of work, and with just a few days until its release, Rico shares the official tracklist for it.

Las Ruinas, Rico’s upcoming second album, is set to arrive on July 22. The project will include 17 songs and it will be much lighter compared to Nightmare Vacation as its includes guest appearances from Bktherula, Teezo Touchdown, and Marshmello. Las Ruinas also includes the already released remix to Fred Again’s “Jungle,” “Skullflower,” “Black Punk,” “Intrusive,” and “Vaderz.”

You can view the full tracklist for Las Ruinas below.

1. “Intrusive”

2. “Vaderz” Feat. Bktherula

3. “Black Punk”

4. “Messy” Feat. Teezo Touchdown & Bktherula

5. “Phuckin Lady”

6. “One On 5”

7. “Gotsta Get Paid”

8. “Watch Your Man” Feat. Marshmello

9. “Blow Me”

10. “Jungle” (Rico Nasty Remix)

11. “Dance Scream”

12. “Skullflower”

13. “Focus On Me”

14. “Always (Skit)”

15. “Easy”

16. “Into The Dark”

17. “Chicken Nugget”

Las Ruinas is out 7/22 via tk. You can pre-save it here.

