Rihanna
Getty Image
Music

Rihanna Might Be Involved In The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Movie, According To Cryptic Billboards

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is arriving in two weeks, and the recent promotion of the movie seems to be hinting at something. In New York City, the electronic billboards focus cryptically on the “R,” isolating the letter and making it bigger, which people are interpreting as a nod to the singer Rihanna.

This may seem like a stretch, but it’s worth noting that Rihanna’s involvement in the film has been suspected for a little while. A week or so ago, New York Times pop culture columnist Kyle Buchanan seemed to be confirmed the news in a tweet, saying she recorded the end credits to the film. He tweeted, “Rumors are flying, and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. How do you follow up a classic like ‘All the Stars’? By snagging Rihanna’s first big song in years.”

This particular rumor follows her recent announcement of Savage X Fenty Sport ahead of her upcoming fashion show, Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4. Her collection of lingerie-inspired sportswear is set to arrive in tandem with Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4 next month, about which she said, “I was inspired by everyday life. Everything is a sport. Being pregnant is a sport.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×