Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is arriving in two weeks, and the recent promotion of the movie seems to be hinting at something. In New York City, the electronic billboards focus cryptically on the “R,” isolating the letter and making it bigger, which people are interpreting as a nod to the singer Rihanna.

Cryptic billboards all around NYC promoting the new #WakandaForever movie seem to hint at @Rihanna’s involvement with the film coming out this Friday, October 28th. pic.twitter.com/nqRRLu0CvA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 26, 2022

This may seem like a stretch, but it’s worth noting that Rihanna’s involvement in the film has been suspected for a little while. A week or so ago, New York Times pop culture columnist Kyle Buchanan seemed to be confirmed the news in a tweet, saying she recorded the end credits to the film. He tweeted, “Rumors are flying, and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. How do you follow up a classic like ‘All the Stars’? By snagging Rihanna’s first big song in years.”

This particular rumor follows her recent announcement of Savage X Fenty Sport ahead of her upcoming fashion show, Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4. Her collection of lingerie-inspired sportswear is set to arrive in tandem with Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4 next month, about which she said, “I was inspired by everyday life. Everything is a sport. Being pregnant is a sport.”