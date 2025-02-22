There are countless rumor surrounding Rihanna’s return to music. The only whisper that has been confirmed his her contribution to the Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (which Rihanna is set to star in). Even the “Umbrella” singer has had fun trolling fans about her studio plans (or lack thereof).

But during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Rihanna spilled some serious updates about her long-awaited R9 album. The most nerve racking for fans was that they shouldn’t expect the project to be “commercial or radio digestible.”

“I’ve been in the studio the whole eight years,” she said. “But it didn’t hit me. I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do. ‘This kind of album, not that album.”

She continued:”I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!”

Now, users online are sounding off.

“I’m a little scared omg,” wrote one user.

“She doesn’t need to make a radio friendly album as she has proven herself as a hitmaker. She would be better off doing more artistic work,” penned another.

“She’s gonna try to explore her music artistically and people will call it a flop bc it won’t be topping charts,” nervously chimed another.

“Well, considering no one’s expecting an album period, she’s right!! 😭,” snarked another.

Later in the chat, Rihanna shut down reports that R9 would be a reggae album. “Way off,” she said. “There’s no genre now… I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more.”

The waiting game for R9 continues.