Is It True That Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Are Really Dating?

Rumors that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are dating have been flying ever since she starred in the rapper’s cutesy 2013 video for “Fashion Killa” The two have since remained close friends: they’ve appeared together on the red carpet and he even recently joined her on her Fenty Skin campaign this summer. But now, a recent report points to the two being an official item.

Rocky and Rihanna have been spotting together on several occasions since she split with her ex-boyfriend (and billionaire) Hassan Jameel in January. Dating rumors bubbled up once again when the two appeared side-by-side in video interviews with both Vogue and GQ last August, with fans noticing that they were throwing each other some flirtatious looks. According to a report from Page Six, it wasn’t mere flirting.

Per Page Six‘s report, the two were spotted together as a couple over Thanksgiving weekend, seen dining in NYC’s upscale restaurant Beatrice Inn along with a small group of friends.

While the two may have not yet confirmed the dating rumors, fans think they would make a great couple.

rumor or not, rihanna and asap rocky would be the hottest couple ever pic.twitter.com/4dPy2c7WoT — ✧･ (@thearchibaIds) December 1, 2020

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are dating. IVE BEEN WAITING ON THIS TO HAPPEN FROM THE FASHION KILLA VIDEO pic.twitter.com/xWamEmr284 — 💙 (@Brittttne) December 1, 2020

Rihanna n asap rocky are the hottest couple to ever exist pic.twitter.com/6mc8sk4OZz — ‎‏bam adebayo’s future wife ✨ (@treceswife) December 1, 2020

After this performance, I knew ASAP Rocky and Rihanna were going to date sooner or later 🤷🏾‍♀️. pic.twitter.com/HHQVCPqlUM — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) December 1, 2020

After Rihanna and Jameel broke up, The Sun alleged she and Rocky began seeing each other, but Rihanna’s team later denied the dating reports. Time will tell if Rihanna and Rocky decide to make their relationship public or continue to quell dating rumors.