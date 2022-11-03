After the infamous Amber Heard trial, Johnny Depp appears to be making his way back to the spotlight. This summer, he made an eyebrow-raising cameo as a floating astronaut at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Now, it looks like he’s again heading back to the music world, this time by linking up with Rihanna for the upcoming Savage X Fenty show on November 9.

TMZ reports that per “production sources,” Depp will pop up in the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show. He apparently won’t walk the runway, but will instead be the focus of a “star” moment; Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu have popped up in the same capacity during previous shows, but Depp will be the first male to ever do it.

Rihanna and her team reportedly invited Depp to take part and both sides were thrilled to make it work. Depp has apparently already filmed his part of the show and he apparently sports a “cool and chic” look.

Phoebe Bridgers, meanwhile, probably won’t be working with Depp any time soon: She recently noted of the Depp/Heard trial, “If Amber Heard exhibited any neurotic behavior, it was held against her. Then Johnny Depp, out of his mouth, admitted some of the most violent, crazy sh*t in court, and it’s somehow like, people aren’t surprised? That whole situation was so upsetting to me, that it was treated like a fandom war. Laughing at someone crying in court? It was disgusting.”