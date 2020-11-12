The mysterious masked crooner RMR first broke out with a trap-tastic cover of Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road” which went viral as fans struggled to parse its subject matter with the divergent presentation. With his latest video, he gives them more fodder to ponder as he breaks down a ’90s Matchbox Twenty classic, dropping the whole shebang into what looks like a coffee shop open mic night, complete with a backup band and a cup of tea.

“The Wishing Hour” is RMR’s tongue-in-cheek take on Matchbox Twenty’s “3 AM,” which twists the pining anthem into more of a late-night booty call theme song. While M20’s Rob Thomas initially wrote the song to try and make sense of his mom’s cancer diagnosis, RMR is more interested in hashing out a less complex set of emotions. “It’s three a.m. and I’m f*ckin’ horny,” he warbles in his zany take. It probably won’t make Thomas too happy but RMR’s fans will likely delight in his artistic vandalism. The track is the first part of a new project called 4th Quarter Medley, re-imagining a bunch of songs across a series of interconnected videos.

Of course, RMR already proved this year that he’s no one-trick pony, putting out the mischievous Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art EP featuring a broad range of styles on tracks like “Dealer” featuring Future and Lil Baby, “I’m Not Over You,” and “Welfare” with Westside Gunn.

Watch RMR’s “The Wishing Hour” video above.