The only thing missing from RMR’s impressive UPROXX Sessions performance of his Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art single “Welfare” is Westside Gunn’s physical presence but even without it, the masked crooner still delivers a show as charismatic as any. He draws the viewer in with his eyes leering and gold teeth gleaming from beneath his custom ski mask while his live singing proves that the vocal acuity he demonstrates on his debut EP is no tech-assisted fluke; he’s got real chops.

The genre-bending troubador first appeared, of course, in the viral video for “Rascal,” his trap-country cover of Rascal Flatts’ “God Bless The Broken Road” earlier this year, prompting a bout of breathless speculation on social media and amusing music fans with his masked-up gimmick. Folks couldn’t tell if it was tongue-in-cheek or dead serious, but one thing was for sure; the camouflaged crooner really could sing, and when his next few singles saw him hold his own alongside the likes of Future, Lil Baby, and Young Thug, it was clear that he was being taken seriously by established stars — stars he would eventually come to call his peers.

Watch RMR’s charismatic performance of “Welfare” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s new performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too..

RMR is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.