RMR first came to mass attention this year when his hilarious, thematically odd “Rascal” video went viral thanks to the contrast between the style of the song and its accompanying visual. His next task was to prove that is more than just a gimmick-based meme, and he has been successful. “Dealer” helped establish him as a legitimate rapper who has the respect of his hip-hop peers, evidenced by the fact that Future and Lil Baby hopped on a remix of the song. Now the trio have teamed up on a visual for the track.

RMR has proven during his young career that he knows his way around a visual for a song, and nothing changes here. The video superimposes the rappers’ faces onto subtly animated pieces of art from throughout human history. The clip takes visual inspiration from Renaissance art, Egyptian deities, and other things from years passed to make this clip feel like an elevated piece of art.

More RMR is set to arrive at some point, as he previously declared his intention to release an EP titled Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art.

Watch the video for the “Dealer” remix above.

