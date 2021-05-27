Masked rapper RMR is a bad housesitter in the cheeky video for his new single “Vibes” featuring Tyla Yaweh. The client in question, Jamie Foxx, is away and leaves RMR the keys and some very simple instructions from the house manager. However, as soon as the house manager leaves, RMR throws a smirk at the camera as Tyla pulls up with a platoon of scantily-clad women.

However, it isn’t long before Jamie catches wind of the party via the security camera feed and makes his cameo appearance via FaceTime. Both he and his house manager are charmed into joining, even if Jamie can only be there by phone. At least things turned out better for the charming, masked artist than they did for DaBaby when he tried something similar a few months ago.

RMR, who experienced a viral breakout last year with country-trap cover of Rascal Flatts’ “God Bless The Broken Road” titled “Rascal,” proved he was more than just a one-hit-wonder with his Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art EP and its follow-up, 4th Qtr Medley, which likewise included covers of fan-favorite hits from the likes of Drake, Matchbox Twenty, and The Goo Goo Dolls.

Watch RMR’s “Vibes” video with Tyla Yaweh above.

RMR is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.