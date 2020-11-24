RMR Completes His ‘4th Qtr Medley’ With One Last Classic Cover

In wrapping up his short film cover project, 4th Qtr Medley, RMR saves one last classic cover for the finale. After gleefully vandalizing Matchbox Twenty’s ’90s hit “3 AM” with “The Wishing Hour” and Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” with “That Was Therapeutic,” RMR closes things out with the full film, which you’ll have to sit through to get to his smirking teardown of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” and an absolutely killer solo courtesy of his backing band’s guitarist. Watching Black people shred always gets me right in the feels.

4th Qtr Medley is one heck of a way to close out RMR’s first year of stardom, ending as he began: With a head-turning cover of a classic rock-ish hit no one ever would have expected from a ski-masked trap crooner who hangs out with the likes of Westside Gunn and Future. When “Rascal” went viral earlier this year, fans had no idea what to make of it. Was this a joke? A gimmick? A serious attempt to co-opt country music as part of trap rap’s increasingly diverse oeuvre? His next efforts, the single “Dealer” and his eventual debut EP Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art answered “all of the above.” The masked singer turned out to be capable of irreverent homage, groundbreaking originality, and a surprising authenticity. And we still don’t know who he really is or what he looks like, which might just be the key ingredient in keeping us tuned in as we try to unravel the mystery of RMR.

Watch 4th Qtr Medley above.

RMR is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.