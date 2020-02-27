RMR’s “Rascal” video may not be the next “Old Town Road” — mainly because its way less family-friendly video probably won’t engender the “aw shucks” cuteness factor that daytime TV hosts like Ellen love so much — but it has captured Twitter’s imagination. In just 24 hours, it’s become something of an overnight phenomenon thanks to its willingness to lean into the goofy premise and the fact that the juxtaposition of the visual and the song itself is just hilarious.

The premise is simple: The video opens like a typical underground rap clip, with a squad of menacing-looking, ski-masked goons mugging the camera and brandishing all sorts of illegal-looking firearms. RMR stands at the forefront with a carbine slung over his shoulder, a designer label, faux-bulletproof vest on, and a ski mask obscuring his features and then — he sings. But not just any song: A country, heartbreak ballad: A thuggified remake of Rascal Flatts’ “God Bless The Broken Road.” It doesn’t just subvert the expectation, it pulls the rug right out from under it and laughs at the chaos that results.

zack fox posted this on his story and now i'm fucking in emotional tears what the hell is this year in music 😭😭😭 https://t.co/W4ebIzD7nO — 𝒀𝑼𝑵𝑮 𝑺𝑲𝑹𝑹𝑻 ™ (@yungskrrt) February 27, 2020

This RMR “Rascal” record is so brilliant – whether you like it or not. People didn’t want to say “Old Town Road” was country because Lil Nas X is black and was rapping. But RMR? He interpolated a huge Rascal Flatts record. So all you racist mf’s Can’t. Say. Nothinnnnnn. 🤝 — Danny Cagan (@dannycagan) February 27, 2020

Aside from the shock of seeing apparent street dudes crooning like cowboys, the part that people seem to really enjoy is analyzing just why they enjoy the song so much. There are the prerequisite Rascal Flatts puns — Rascal Gatts, Rascal Slatts, what have you — while others are happy to see the “country trap” trend started by Lil Nas X continue.

That RMR video is clearly a juug but a very good juug — SahBabii Yoda (@CineMasai_) February 27, 2020

We live in a post-Old Town Road world. Everyone's gunning for a piece of the viral rap pie. Gimmicks are about to kick into overdrive. "Rascal" just so happens to be one that works super well. It knows exactly what it is and is wild enjoyable lol — SahBabii Yoda (@CineMasai_) February 27, 2020

We now live in the era of viral hits becoming real ones in relatively short order. Of course, there’s “Old Town Road,” but meme-able hits like K Camp’s “Renegade,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” have taken over the charts and public discourse in ways that previous hits were never really able to. It remains to be seen whether RMR has another one in the chamber or the musical talent to stand on his own and keep the momentum going, but just standing out from the crowd is an impressive accomplishment in itself.

btw the rmr rascal thing is a plant, their elevator shit was sponsored so they have budget. think it’s post malones new artist. still super fire just be vigilant!!! — severe lack of honkers (@macdonlands) February 27, 2020

🤯 Whoa this is gonna be massive 🤯 https://t.co/inQAv2iZRA — fcz (@FOURCOLORZACK) February 27, 2020

Man I tried to tell yall yesterday, now look at the YouTube and Boxden comments. 👀 Fire up yall blogs and get to writing, we putting yall on to what’s next from the ground level. This is a freebee. 💡 RMR – “Rascal” Watch: https://t.co/uizDmcFxMe https://t.co/4vuGNxLdI8 pic.twitter.com/j5kEYh6E1V — JaValle (@JaValle) February 27, 2020

According to Fader, we’ll get a chance to find out soon enough. RMR is planning on releasing an EP called Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art this spring and is dropping another single, this one inspired by 2000s alt-rock band Matchbox 20, next week.

Watch the “Rascal” video above.