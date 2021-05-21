RMR And Tyla Yaweh Detail The Perfect ‘Vibes’ For Their Everyday Lives

It may not feel like it, but it was more than a year ago that RMR broke the internet with his juxtaposing video for “Rascal,” the lead single off his 2020 project, Druging Dealing Is A Lost Art. Now, RMR is well-established as an artist with the hope that his second full-length project is close to arriving. Until that’s confirmed fans can enjoy the singer’s latest release, “Vibes,” a track that puts him beside Tyla Yaweh. The laid-back track finds the pair revealing what an ideal day in their lives looks like.

“Politicking in Miami, right after New York,” RMR sings. “She gon’ suck me up for breakfast / Eat me after brunch, meet me after lunch.” Later on, Yaweh submits a verse that finds him enjoying some of his own fun while promising to protect RMR from harm at all costs.

The collaboration comes after RMR kicked off the year with his 4th Quarter Medley, a four-track effort that included covers of Matchbox Twenty’s ’90s hit “3 AM” (titled “The Wishing Hour”) and Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” (titled “That Was Therapeutic). Tyla Yaweh, on the other hand, hasn’t shared a project since 2019, but he saw his stock rise last year thanks to collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Post Malone, and more.

Press play on the new song in the video above.

