Roddy Ricch was set to bring his talents to this weekend’s Governors Ball in New York City, but unfortunately for him and those who hoped to see him perform, he was arrested before he could take the stage. According to TMZ, the Live Life Fast rapper and his crew were stopped at a security checkpoint at the festival, and according to law enforcement, a loaded firearm was discovered inside the vehicle that he was taking to the festival. Officers said they found nine rounds of ammunition and a large-capacity magazine. As a result, Roddy along with two others in the vehicle were taken into custody.

In total, Roddy faces four charges in the matter including criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of that device. Roddy’s arrest occurs just six months after he dropped his long-awaited sophomore album Live Life Fast. More recently, he teamed up again with Post Malone for their “Cooped Up,” a song that received the visual treatment not too long ago. The duo also performed the track together on Saturday Night Live.

As for Governors Ball, this marks the third act that was unable to perform this weekend. It began with Migos dropping out of the lineup for unknown reasons. They were replaced by Lil Wayne, but he also missed his set due to flight issues.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.