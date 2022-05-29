Fans of Young Thug and Gunna received some unfavorable news about the rappers last week. Thug and Gunna were among 28 members of the YSL collective that were arrested and charged in the 56-count Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act case. Gunna received a single charge of conspiracy to violate a RICO Act, however, during a recent trial prosecutors said Gunna had a “command” role in YSL, which prosecutors described as a criminal organization. As a result of his alleged “command” role, and other allegations, Gunna was denied bond and his next court date was set for January 9, 2023.

Days after news of Gunna’s denied bond and new court date arrived, one of his frequent collaborators took a moment to show him love on Instagram. Roddy Ricch shared his support for Gunna with a sweet post. “Free @gunna,” Roddy wrote on his Instagram Story. “We miss you out here champ. Mom’s praying 4 U.”

Gunna’s arrest was an unfortunate turn in a year that was set to be the best of his career. He kicked things off with the release of his third album DS4EVER, a project that debuted at No. 1 on the albums chart to become his second chart-topping album.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.