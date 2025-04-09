It was nearly a year ago now, in May 2024, that Roddy Ricch first teased his upcoming project The Navy Album. Well, we’re still waiting for it.

The project was later given a release date of December 6, 2024, but right before it was meant to drop, Ricch declared the project would actually drop in 2025. He never publicly offered an official release date, though DSPs listed February 21 as the project’s street date. Ultimately, though, that didn’t come to pass.

Now, we have another date to circle on the calendar: Apple Music currently lists the The Navy Album release date as July 18. However, Ricch himself hasn’t announced this, and an Apple Music release date has been wrong before, so we’re in a wait-and-see situation.

In June 2024, Ricch told Apple Music about The Navy Album, “I mean, I feel like I’m just getting back to my roots of taking my time, being real lethal with my injection, if I will. Just trying to really just give it everything I got and being vulnerable as I can to my fans, allowing them into my life. They going to get a real experience, almost like a soundtrack, a movie experience of what my life is like. I’m really excited, bro.”