Roddy Ricch has made December his own in recent years: He released his hit debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial on December 6, 2019, then dropped Live Life Fast on December 17, 2021. He was set to keep the streak going with The Navy Album, which was scheduled for release today (December 6).

However, it appears something has happened, as today is the 6th and there’s no sign of Ricch’s album. It turns out the project has been officially delayed: In an Instagram post shared early this morning, Ricch posted the project’s cover art and wrote, “THE NAVY ALBUM [wolf emoji] 2025.”

Apple Music currently lists the project as having a scheduled release date of February 21, 2025. The page also reveals the album will have 16 tracks, including “Survivor’s Remorse” and the just-released “Lonely Road.”

Back in June, Ricch told Apple Music about The Navy Album, “I mean, I feel like I’m just getting back to my roots of taking my time, being real lethal with my injection, if I will. Just trying to really just give it everything I got and being vulnerable as I can to my fans, allowing them into my life. They going to get a real experience, almost like a soundtrack, a movie experience of what my life is like. I’m really excited, bro.”