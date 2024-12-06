Update: Roddy Ricch has delayed The Navy Album to 2025.

The original post is below.

—

After spending a few years out of the spotlight in the wake of the lukewarm reception of his second album, Uproxx cover star Roddy Ricch has returned with The Navy Album. With songs like “Survivor’s Remorse” setting the tone earlier this year, Roddy continues in a spirit of gratitude in the video for “Lonely Road” featuring fellow LA-area resident, Terrace Martin.

While Martin lays the scene with a mournful sax solo, Roddy contemplates how far he’s come and prays for protection as he continues to pursue his dreams. The video makes his prayers literal, surrounding him with guardian angels as he drives through the neighborhood where he grew up and ranges out into the wider LA area.

As a Compton native, Roddy has been loving the Los Angeles Renaissance that has taken place in 2024, celebrating the success of Tyler The Creator’s Chromakopia and joining Kendrick Lamar on his own surprise album, GNX, appearing as a guest star on “Dodger Blue.” In addition, 2024 marks the fifth anniversary of the release of his chart-topping debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. So, as his new album drops, Roddy will be celebrating the anniversary with a special concert at the Palladium in Hollywood.

Listen to Roddy Ricch’s “Lonely Road” up top.