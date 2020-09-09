Rolling Loud’s 2020 Digital Lineup Is Led By Swae Lee And NLE Choppa

Ever since the pandemic shut down the live music industry, livestreams have taken the place of concerts as the new normal. Rolling Loud, hip-hop’s biggest festival, was set to take place in cities across the US and boast setlists with artists like ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone. Since Rolling Loud had to cancel every one of this years’ festivals, the organization partnered with the streaming platform Twitch for a completely digital event to take the festival’s place.

Rolling Loud’s Loud Stream event unveiled its full lineup Wednesday. Fans will be able to catch performances by Swae Lee, NLE Choppa, Lil Keed, Smokepurpp, Tay Money, Lil Skies, and many more. Streaming on Twitch September 12 and 13, fans will be able to tune into the event free of charge.

Matt Zingler, Co-Founder/Co-CEO of Rolling Loud, addressed the Twitch partnership in a statement: “Partnering with Twitch, we also saw the opportunity to further connect fans with the Rolling Loud brand beyond our flagship live events… We’ve always had our eyes on content creation; it felt like the natural next step for the brand, but it wasn’t until the pandemic hit that we had the bandwidth to execute these ideas to the fullest. Twitch gave us the creative control to produce unique shows that hold true to our ‘ahead-of-the-curve’ mentality and play to Twitch’s strengths as the leading live stream platform out there.”

See Rolling Loud’s full digital lineup above.

Rolling Loud Loud Stream kicks off 9/12 on Twitch. Watch it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.