While they both appear on Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot For The Moon, Aim For The Stars, the last collaboration between Swae Lee and Future arrived in 2018 on “Buckets” off Rae Sremmurd’s third album, SR3MM. Striking the match once again, Swae and Future connect once again thanks to Internet Money’s new single, “Thrusting.”

The track gives off a heavy dance vibe, one that would’ve been ideal for a lockdown-less summer. Swae Lee steps to the mic first on the song as he gets into his pocket with a verse and hook of his own. He then allows Future to step in and tap into his R&B side with his own verse, but Swae returns to close out the song.

This song serves as the second single off Internet Money’s upcoming album, B4 The Storm, following their “Lemonade” release with Don Toliver, Nav, and Gunna. In an interview with Complex, Taz Taylor of the group spoke on landing the collaboration with Swae Lee after tweeting his desire to work with the “Unforgettable” artist.

So Swae was in Miami and — shout out my boy Resource — he FaceTimed me and Swae. Then Swae was like, “Yo, they told me you wanted to get in the studio. I’ve got to be on your album, bro.” Come to find out, Swae has actually been following me on Twitter for like six years. I had no idea. After we get off FaceTime, he just DMs me. He’s like, “Bro, I’m serious. Don’t turn this album in without me.” So, we got in the session literally the next day.

Listen to “Thrusting” in the video above.

B4 The Storm is out 08/28 via 10K Projects. Pre-order it here.

Swae Lee is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.