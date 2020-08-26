Music

Lil Keed Is The Owner Of A Used Car Dealersip In His ‘Tighten Up’ Video

by:

After finding success in 2019 with his debut album, Love Live Mexico, Lil Keed quickly returned to the booth to record his sophomore album, Trapped on Cleveland 3. Now the YSL signee returns with a new video for the song “Tighten Up.” It finds Keed playing a used car salesman, a job he navigates with ease, closing multiple car deals all while rattling off the song’s lyrics.

The “Tighten Up” video arrives nearly a month after the new album’s release. Over 19 songs, Lil Keed works alongside such guests as Gunna, Young Thug, Future, Travis Scott, and more. In addition to the new album, the YSL act also landed a spot in this year’s XXL Freshman class, alongside other notable newcomers like Chika, Jack Harlow, Polo G, and Rod Wave. The video for “Tighten Up” is also the rapper’s second video since the release of Trapped on Cleveland 3, which follows the one for “Here” — a video that found the young rapper tapping into his inner rockstar persona.

You can watch the “Tighten Up” video above.

Trapped On Cleveland 3 is out now via YSL/300 Entertainment. Get it here.

Lil Keed is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

