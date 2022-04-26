Lil Baby Announces His One Of Them Ones Tour Presented By Rolling Loud

Fresh off of his unofficial coronation at Coachella where he put on a standout, headliner-worthy performance, Lil Baby has announced his summer tour dates. The One Of Them Ones Tour kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 15 and runs through August 27 in Las Vegas, backed by Rolling Loud and co-headlined by Chris Brown.

Lil Baby didn’t just put on a show at Coachella; he also recently earned his 100th Hot 100 song, a feat only a handful of artists have ever accomplished. It looks like he wasn’t exaggerating when he boasted that “the summer is mines” earlier this year. You can see his tour dates below.

07/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/16 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

07/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

07/19 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

07/22 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/23 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/26 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/27 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Center

07/29 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/30 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/31 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

08/02 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/04 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/05 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/09 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/12 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

08/13 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

08/16 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/17 — Houston, TX

08/19 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

08/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-chin Pavilion

08/21 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/23 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

08/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

08/27 — Las Vegas, NV