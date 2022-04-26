Lil Baby Announces His One Of Them Ones Tour Presented By Rolling Loud

Fresh off of his unofficial coronation at Coachella where he put on a standout, headliner-worthy performance, Lil Baby has announced his summer tour dates. The One Of Them Ones Tour kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 15 and runs through August 27 in Las Vegas, backed by Rolling Loud and co-headlined by Chris Brown.
Lil Baby didn’t just put on a show at Coachella; he also recently earned his 100th Hot 100 song, a feat only a handful of artists have ever accomplished. It looks like he wasn’t exaggerating when he boasted that “the summer is mines” earlier this year. You can see his tour dates below.
07/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/16 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
07/19 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
07/22 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/23 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/26 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/27 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Center
07/29 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/30 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/31 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
08/02 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/04 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/05 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/09 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/12 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
08/13 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
08/16 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/17 — Houston, TX
08/19 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
08/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-chin Pavilion
08/21 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/23 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
08/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
08/27 — Las Vegas, NV