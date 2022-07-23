Day one of this weekend’s Rolling Loud Festival in Miami was eventful for not the best reasons. Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the showcase despite dropping out of the headlining slot and he was replaced by Kid Cudi. Speaking of Cudi, he closed out day one, but his set ended earlier than expected as he made an early exit due to fans constantly throwing objects at him onstage. “I will f*cking leave,” Cudi warned before leaving. “If I get hit with one more f*cking thing — if I see one more f*cking thing on this f*cking stage, I’m leaving!”

Rolling Loud is a family. Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other. Share the love and be respectful to everyone. We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other and let’s have an amazing day 2! — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 23, 2022

As we now know, Cudi stayed true to his word and made an early exit when a fan threw a water bottle at him after his aforementioned warning. Following last night’s incident, Rolling Loud took to their Twitter page to issue a statement and a note of support towards Cudi. “Rolling Loud is a family,” the platform wrote. “Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other. Share the love and be respectful to everyone.” They concluded, “We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other and let’s have an amazing day 2!”

Rolling Loud Miami’s second day is set to be headlined by Future with additional performances from Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls, Latto, and more.

You can view Rolling Loud’s tweet in the post above.