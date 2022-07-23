For those who had plans to attend this year’s Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, the hope was to see a great set from Kanye West as it would be his first big performance since his Larry Hoover Benefit Concert at the end of last year. Kanye’s first big show of the year should’ve been during Coachella back in April, but he dropped out of his headlining slot at the last minute. While Kanye signed on to headline day one of Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival, he once again dropped out at the last second leaving the showcase to replace him with Kid Cudi. However, Kanye still opted to make an appearance during the night.

Kanye West just came out during Lil Durk's Rolling Loud set 👀pic.twitter.com/8NkEaa92US — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 23, 2022

During Lil Durk’s set on Friday, which interestingly enough, took place after Cudi’s headlining set at a different stage, Kanye West surprised fans by coming out for brief performances “Father Strech My Hands, Pt. 1” and their verses on Cardi B’s “Hot Sh*t.” It’s hard to ignore that Kanye dropped out of the festival just to appear and perform a song that not only features the artist he was replaced with but one that he is currently at odds with.

Kanye first expressed his issues with Cudi earlier this year prior to the release of Donda 2. He announced that Cudi would not appear on the album due to his friendship with Pete Davidson, who is of course dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

You can view video from Kanye’s appearance at Rolling Loud above.