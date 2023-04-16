A Rosalía show is bound to be sensational, and tonight (April 15), the Spanish pop artist brought it all to the Coachella stage.

Now #Rosalia is an artist that understands she’s performing for a #Coachella crowd, but also everyone at home too. Yes camera work! pic.twitter.com/TzMZIBQGC0 — Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) April 16, 2023

Last year, Rosalía’s third studio album, Motomami was one of the most critically-acclaimed albums of the year. The album spawned hits like “Chicken Teriyaki,” “Despechá,” and “Hentai,” all of which, she performed during her hour-long set.

ROSALIA OH MY GOD MOTHER pic.twitter.com/m2ymo4qtvm — nai (@xofilter) April 16, 2023

But also, during her set, Rosalía brought out a special surprise guest. During a performance of “Beso” from Rosalía was joined by her collaborator and boyfriend, Rauw Alejandro. This reveal was met with cheers and applause from the audience.

Rosalía e Rauw Alejandro cantando BESO #MOTOCHELLA pic.twitter.com/10mTtnUR7t — GABRIEL VENCELAU (@VENCELAUGABRIEL) April 16, 2023

While on stage, Rosalía and danced as if they were the only ones in the world, despite being surrounded by dancers performing top tier choreography, and an audience who sang along to every word, not missing a single beat. Rosalía and Alejandro also got a bit steamy with their dancing, which got a rise out of the crowd.

Toward the climax of her set, she performed a beautiful Spanish cover of Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero.”

Throughout her set, Rosalía maintained a creative, festive energy, while pushing the bounds of what it means to be a pop star in 2023. As pop approaches a more language-neutral landscape, Rosalía sets the scene for what the future of music looks like.

You can check out clips of the performance above.