Rosalía Shares The Scorching ‘Despechá RMX’ With Cardi B

Rosalía has gifted us a fresh new remix of a fan favorite from her critically acclaimed album, Motomami.

On the “Despechá RMX,” the Spanish singer sings of the joy of leaving a toxic ex behind. On the song’s chorus, she sings, “Baby, no me llame’ / Que yo estoy ocupá’ olvidando tus male’ / Ya decidí que esta noche se sale / Con toda’ mis motomami’, con toda’ mis gyale,” over a groovy piano beat. This roughly translates to “Don’t call me / I’m busy forgetting your evil / And I’ve decided tonight I’m going out with all of my girls.”

Cardi B then swoops in with a verse, rapping, “You ain’t text me, the message be blue, then green / This a king, bad b*tch, but the shoes McQueen / You were tryin’ too hard not to watch my stories / I was shakin’ this ass, better not report me / I’m close by even though it’s hard to reach me.”

The original version of “Despechá” was released this past July for a special deluxe edition of Motomami. Upon its release, it marked the biggest streaming debut of a Spanish-language song by a female artist on Spotify.

Check out “Despechá RMX” above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.