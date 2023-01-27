Rosalía is back with some new music. On her newest single, “LLYLM,” she seeks sweet nothings from a lover, even if she knows he’s not being sincere in his words.

She delivers her soft-tinged vocals over a punchy, hand-clapping track.

“I don’t need the honesty/ Lie like you love me / lie like you love me,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

“LLYLM” is sung with Spanish verses, with the chorus in English. She has been teasing the song on TikTok over the course of the past week, and although she only released her critically-acclaimed third album, Motomami last March, it seems like Rosalía’s gearing up for a new era.

This makes sense, as she revealed last December in an interview with Rolling Stone that she wants to put out music on her own terms, regardless of how short or long of a time it’s been between albums.

“I’d never want to put out records with a sense of urgency, or with the pressure of ‘Oh, it’s been X years,’ ” she said. “I don’t think I’m going to be that type of artist. I think I’m always going to make music when I feel like I have something to say.”

Check out “LLYLM” above.