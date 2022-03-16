Rosalía is in the midst of a busy stretch when it comes to being in the public eye: Her album Motomami is out in a couple days, she was on The Tonight Show last week (where she told a great Harry Styles story), and she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this past weekend. Now, ahead of the album, she has dropped a video for “Hentai,” a sexually charged piano ballad.

The song, of course, is named after hentai, the sexually explicit genre of manga and anime. While the video itself isn’t hentai, it’s certainly sex-forward, as parts of it feature Rosalía striking suggestive poses on a bed in the middle of a rodeo arena.

She recently told Vice of the song, “In this new album, there’s some humor. In my other projects, I didn’t allow a sense of humor. ‘Hentai’ is much more suggestive, much more erotic for me. Hentai is more interesting than conventional porn. And why not talk about something like that as an inspiration for a song? Having sex is part of life. It’s all the same. I put everything on the same level.”

Watch the “Hentai” video above.

