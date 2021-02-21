It looks like Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda have big plans for 2021. Of the bigger things on their docket is appearing at this year’s upcoming Summer Jam Festival. Whether it be a virtual performance or an in-person event, that banks on the status of the pandemic, but the upcoming performance should be one of the duo’s first together since the start of their prison sentence on conspiracy to commit murder and weapons charges, back in 2014. Rowdy was freed in December and it’s been reported that Bobby will get out on February 23.

“I normally wouldn’t speak on my brother’s behalf, but I know my brother ain’t gonna miss Summer Jam,” Rowdy proclaimed during an interview on Hot 97. “Some things are just mandatory, and Summer Jam is mandatory.” The announcement comes after Rowdy said Bobby’s release would happen in less than a week. “SIX DAYS LEFT […] Then all the joy gone wash away the pain, I promise you brother,” he wrote in an Instagram post from February 17, which falls in line with Bobby’s rumored February 23 release.

Rowdy kicked off his comeback with “Jesse Owens” while Bobby is sure to have plenty of new songs when he gets released.

You can watch the Hot 97 interview above.