Young Thug Gave Rowdy Rebel Diamond Chains As A ‘Welcome Home’ Gift

Rowdy Rebel may have been gone from the rap game for the last six years, but apparently, he wasn’t forgotten by his peers. Young Thug was one of those who gave the Brooklyn rapper a warm welcome home after his half-decade stint behind bars, giving him the gift of a pair of diamond-encrusted chains. Rowdy showed them off on his Instagram along with a grateful message: “Appreciate you,” he wrote. “Slat love forever, bro.”

Along with “Hot N****” star Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy was one of the members of GS9, a rap group that was accused of being a gang by authorities. Arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, and drug dealing, Bobby and Rowdy both pled guilty to lesser charges and were sentenced to five-to-seven years in prison.

Young Thug bought 2 chains for Rowdy Rebel pic.twitter.com/mkMJl6FoYF — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) December 16, 2020

While Bobby was denied parole recently as a result of a few violations during his incarceration, Rowdy was granted parole and conditional release. Naturally, he’ll have to keep his nose clean but he already seems to be on the right track; after calling Bobby from outside, Rowdy reportedly went straight to the studio to pick up where he left off in 2014.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.