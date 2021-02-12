Formerly incarcerated Brooklyn star Rowdy Rebel has been enjoying his freedom. After taking his first few, halting steps toward restarting his stalled career, he seems to be back in the full swing of things in his “Jesse Owens” video with Toronto native Nav. With a beat and a vibe somewhere between the electric style Rowdy and his GS9 compatriot Bobby Shmurda first used to break in the game and the emerging drill sound that’s coming to dominate his hometown, Rowdy and Nav go on a lively shopping spree.

Rowdy was released from prison late last year (much like West Coast rising star Drakeo The Ruler) and received a hero’s welcome from peers and admirers, including Young Thug, who gifted him expensive jewelry as a “welcome home” present. Rowdy also tested his sea legs on a Brooklyn drill beat alongside Funkmaster Flex after contributing a verse to Pop Smoke’s posthumous single “Make It Rain,” from behind bars.

Meanwhile, Nav is coming off a successful 2020 that saw him release a pair of well-received projects, including the Emergency Tsunami mixtape and his first No.1 album Good Intentions, and participate in the runaway smash “Lemonade” alongside Internet Money and Gunna.

Rowdy Rebel’s Nav-featuring “Jesse Owens” video above.