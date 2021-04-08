Run The Jewels and Rage Against The Machine were supposed to team up for the “Public Service Announcement Tour” in 2020, but naturally, that did not come to pass. Dates were later pushed back to 2021, and now, both groups are set to finally hit the road together in 2022.

The Rage Against The Machine & Run the Jewels “Public Service Announcement” Tour will now start in spring 2022. Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days. See you next year. Brad, Tom, Tim & Zack pic.twitter.com/5ywibk7x4H — Rage Against The Machine (@RATMofficial) April 8, 2021

The new set of dates begins in Texas in March and features a number of North American stops before wrapping up with a week of Madison Square Garden in August.

Check out the full list of tour dates below and get tickets here.

03/31/2022 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

04/02/2022 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

04/04/2022 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/06/2022 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/26/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/28/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/30/2022 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

05/02/2022 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/05/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

05/07/2022 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

05/09/2022 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

05/11/2022 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

05/13/2022 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

05/15/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/16/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/18/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

05/20/2022 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/22/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

05/23/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/09/2022 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/11/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/12/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/15/2022 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/16/2022 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete de Quebec *

07/19/2022 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

07/21/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/23/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/25/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/27/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/29/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/02/2022 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

08/03/2022 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

08/08/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/09/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/12/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/14/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

* Run The Jewels not performing