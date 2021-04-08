Run The Jewels and Rage Against The Machine were supposed to team up for the “Public Service Announcement Tour” in 2020, but naturally, that did not come to pass. Dates were later pushed back to 2021, and now, both groups are set to finally hit the road together in 2022.
The Rage Against The Machine & Run the Jewels “Public Service Announcement” Tour will now start in spring 2022. Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days. See you next year.
Brad, Tom, Tim & Zack pic.twitter.com/5ywibk7x4H
— Rage Against The Machine (@RATMofficial) April 8, 2021
The new set of dates begins in Texas in March and features a number of North American stops before wrapping up with a week of Madison Square Garden in August.
Check out the full list of tour dates below and get tickets here.
03/31/2022 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
04/02/2022 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
04/04/2022 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/06/2022 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/26/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/28/2022 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/30/2022 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05/02/2022 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/05/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
05/07/2022 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
05/09/2022 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
05/11/2022 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
05/13/2022 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/15/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/16/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/18/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
05/20/2022 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/22/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
05/23/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/09/2022 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/11/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/12/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/15/2022 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/16/2022 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete de Quebec *
07/19/2022 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
07/21/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/23/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/25/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
07/27/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/29/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/31/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/02/2022 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
08/03/2022 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
08/08/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/09/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/12/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/14/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
* Run The Jewels not performing