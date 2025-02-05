The official release of From The Private Collection Of Saba And No ID is edging closer, and the latest sign of life is their celebratory new single, “Woes Of The World.” In his chest-beating bars, Saba acknowledges that life is hard, but declares his intention to rise above any adversity, rapping, “But who is the GOAT? I wanna go toe-to-toe with her / Well, it’s ’cause I just know I ain’t second to no n****s / I said enough, guess up next is to show.”

The long road to the Chicago natives’ joint album started way back in 2023, with the release of “Back In Office,” which they followed in relatively short order with “Hue_Man Nature.” However, it was some time before we next heard from the duo; their next single, “Head.Rap,” didn’t drop until a year after “Back In Office.” Its follow-up, “How To Impress God,” showed up six months later, in October.

If it seems like it has been a bumpy road to release, at least you know Saba and No ID remain committed to cooking up a classic. As an independent artist, Saba has more control over his release schedule, which means more time to tweak the tracks to his heart’s content. However, the Windy City rapper and producer assure us, their private collection won’t remain so for too much longer.

From The Private Collection Of Saba And No ID is out soon via ARTium Recordings/Pivot Gang Records, LLC.