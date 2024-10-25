It has been a while since we received an update on Saba’s collaborative album with No ID, but today, the two Windy City natives shared the latest single off From The Private Collection Of Saba & No ID. “How To Impress God” is the cheekily titled new single, which, as its title implies, finds a sardonic Saba pointing out the futility in such an endeavor. The single’s accompanied by a simple, straightforward lyric video that has Saba performing on one side of a split screen and the lyrics flashing by on the other. You can watch it above.

Saba and No ID first announced From The Private Collection in the spring of 2023 with “Back In Office,” then followed up in June with “Hue_Man Nature.” While those two tracks were more than enough to drive excitement for the project, they pushed it back, going radio silent until this past April, when they returned with “Head.Rap.” “How To Impress God” is the first single since then.

As an independent artist, it’s no surprise that Saba hasn’t had the smoothest rollout. After all, self-financing and managing the logistics of an album release without corporate budgets and teams means doing all that with just a few people instead — all while living life. Fortunately, Saba and No ID have delivered quality with each new update, and the time spent will almost certainly be worth it when they do release From The Private Collection.

You can watch the “How To Impress God” video above.