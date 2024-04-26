The latest single from Saba’s long-awaited project with No ID is “Head.Rap,” an introspective look at the Chicago rapper’s hair journey. In its verses, Saba unravels the complicated politics surrounding Black folks’ hair — particularly locs (you might call them dreadlocks) — and how each inch holds years worth of memories, hurt, growth, and glory.

The duo is joined on the track by a trio of vocalists including Madison McFerrin, who dropped her independent debut album I Hope You Can Forgive Me last May; Nigerian-American singer-songwriter Ogi Ifediora, who has worked extensively with No ID; and Jordan Ward, fresh off his breakout with “White Crocs” last year.

Saba and No ID gave fans the first inkling of their collaboration last year with the release of “Back In Office,” a confident display of the Windy City MC’s lyrical skill. Then, in June, they revealed the title and nature of their collaboration: A joint album titled From The Private Collection Of Saba & No ID. Originally billed for a summer 2023 release, the duo held back as Saba continued recording.

According to Saba himself, who appeared at an open Mic held by longtime collaborator Noname’s Book Club in Los Angeles attended by Uproxx, he’s still recording new verses for the project, but a release date should be expected soon. For now, you can check out the video for “Head.Rap” above.