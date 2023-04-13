Saba Teams Up With No ID For The Slick New Song ‘Back In Office’

Last year, Saba unveiled his new album Few Good Things. It had a ton of features, such as 6lack and Amino for “Still,” Krayzie Bone for “Come My Way,” G Herbo for “Survivor’s Guilt,” and more. He’s back today (April 12) with another collaboration, this time with No ID for “Back In Office.”

It immediately starts off with a slick flow and only gets better throughout. “This is for the amateurs, this is what a master raps / Some of them not amateurs, but next to me they sound like that,” Saba flexes.

In our 2022 interview with Saba, he discussed his interest in visual mediums since he shot a short film called Few Good Things to go with his album.

“I think the cool part of being able to play music, but music specifically that is lyric-based, is that we’re able to use our language to set scenes,” he told Uproxx. “We can make our language really visual, and I think that’s one of the elements that make telling personal stories, firsthand, telling things that are valuable to me, I think that’s one of the things that makes it unique. It makes people connect to it, but I think it’s always been — with our writing style — it’s always been really visual.”

Listen to “Back In Office” above.