Marcello Hernández has become a Saturday Night Live favorite since joining the show’s cast in 2022. His most memorable SNL role in recent times has been as Domingo, in the “Espresso”-inspired sketch that features Ariana Grande singing delightfully poorly to a modified version of the Sabrina Carpenter tune. The sketch has been a viral hit since it aired in October, so it was a big hit when Hernández popped up at Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on November 17.

As seen in this video shared by Variety, a “flustered” Carpenter asked Hernández where he’s from. In character as Domingo, he responded, “I’m from Miami, baby.” He then proclaimed, “I’m the cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent.”

Before departing, he rehashed one of his classic lines: “Came all this way, had to explain, direct from Domingo, Sabrina’s a friend, she’s like a sis, but I would hook up, though.”

Meanwhile, the original sketch with Grande wasn’t the end of the line for Domingo. Charli XCX hosted SNL this past weekend, and the character returned in a new sketch (set to Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go” this time), in which Domingo makes a big reveal.