Saweetie may be known for being one of the biggest proponents of Halloween festivities, but it looks like she’s got her eye on another holiday tonight. Instead of frights and fears, she’s bringing Christmas cheer with a double single release consisting of “Big Santa” and “I Want You This Christmas.” To be honest, she deserves props for holding off so long; you just know her Filipino side was ready to put up that Christmas tree on September 1st.

“Big Santa” is her turnt-up, post-hyphy version of “Santa Baby,” listing off all the presents she wants her jolly fellow to bring down the chimney this year. While noting she’s already got Birkins, she suggests a trip to Aspen or, of course, some additions to her ever-growing diamond collection. She is the Icy Queen, after all.

Meanwhile, “I Want You This Christmas” is a more mellow affair, opening with a soulful sample and an airy beat, over which she proves that she’s just as good at giving as receiving (despite its title). She shows off her double-time flow and some of her vocals, promising her affection is “better than any gifts.”

2024 saw Saweetie pick up her output, sharing fan favorite singles like “Nani” and “Is It The Way.” She’s turning out to be very generous this year.

You can listen to “Big Santa” and “I Want You This Christmas” above.