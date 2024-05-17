Saweetie is always going to give us something fun, something for the summertime, and something for the girls to get ready and party to. Tonight (May 17), she has shared her new single, “Nani,” a pretty girl anthem celebrating herself and the embracing the sisterly love around her.

On the breezy track, Saweetie is ready to tear up the night, and she isn’t going to call it quotes early. She plans to take it to the “Plane, sprinter, glam, to the club, backdoor section, shots, another club /Two shows, one night,” as she notes on the song’s pre-hook.

“‘Nani’ is a record about empowering yourself to walk through any room you enter feeling beautiful, confident and unstoppable,” said Saweetie in the statement. “Commit to the work, get the bag and have fun doing it!”

In the song’s accompanying video, Saweetie is seen throwing a fun pool party for her girls, before leveling it up and taking it to the bar and the club.

We can always rely on Saweetie for a confident, feel-good hit. In recent months, we’ve seen her star in guest roles on show’s like BMF and serve as a mentor on The Voice. As she’s seemingly been everywhere on-screen, we’ll likely hear “Nani” everywhere this summer.

You can see the video for “Nani” above.