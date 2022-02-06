Saweetie 2021
Saweetie Previewed A New Collaboration With H.E.R. In A Cute At-Home Video

Saweetie has been teasing her full-length debut Pretty B*tch Music for quite a while now, but we haven’t yet, and there haven’t been many updates since she announced a delay from the original release date of June 2021. Instead, she’s been daydreaming about opening a wellness resort for celebrities (FYI they do have those), and regaling fans with stories about her kleptomaniac tendencies. She also announced a new project, Icy Season, slated for release in early January that hasn’t been released yet either.

So, needless to say fans are hungry for new music from Saweetie, and you know, not another makeup collab with Cher. (A musical collab from those two would be very welcome, however!) Anyway, all the hungry fans got fed today when Saweetie shared a cute snippet of a new collaboration on social media. Playing a preview of her new song with H.E.R. in the background, Saweetie walks around her apartment, getting ready and brushing her hair, before putting on her coat and getting ready to walk out the door. She blows a kiss to the camera on the way out, and has slated this single’s release for 2/11.

Still, the preview doesn’t include any of Saweetie rapping, we’ll just have to wait for the song to drop to get that verse.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

