Saweetie has left her fans waiting for her anticipated debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, for the past six months as the Bay Area native delayed it from its original June release. For what it’s worth, Saweetie has continued to release plenty of music despite the delay. This includes her Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 project and her latest single, “Icy Chain.” With that being said, it looks like the wait for Pretty B*tch Music will continue as Saweetie announced a different project that’s set to arrive next month.

During a conversation led by journalist Gerrick Kennedy on Thursday, Saweetie said she plans to release a new project, Icy Season, next month on January 7. Tomás Mier, a music writer at People confirmed the news in a tweet, adding that Saweetie “promises collabs galore and considers the new record to be the ‘pretty b*tch bible.'”

The news comes after she contributed “Get It Girl,” a bouncy record that finds her comfortable in her confident pocket, to the soundtrack for the fifth season of Issa Rae’s Insecure. She also made her debut on Saturday Night Live where she performed “Icy Chain” and a medley of “Tap In” and “Best Friend.”

You can hear Saweetie talk about Icy Season in the video above.

Icy Season is out 1/7 via ICY/Warner Records.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.