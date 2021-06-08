Over the past couple of years, Bay Area rapper Saweetie‘s defining characteristic has been her love for the finer things in life, as embodied by her “Icy Girl” philosophy. However, before becoming a nationally famous rapper and giving followers advice on demanding designer bags from the men in their lives, Saweetie’s expensive taste almost landed her in hot water with the law.

In a new cover story for Teen Vogue, the “Fast (Motion)” rapper details how she nearly went to jail as a teen. “Before I went to college, I almost went to jail because I got caught stealing,” she says. “At a young age, I just always liked the finer things — and I’m not even talking about name brands. I just like looking good. In that moment, I was like, I’m not really about this life. I get straight A’s, I’m a year-round athlete. I think the lesson was that [I had worked] too hard for everything to be thrown away.”

That hard work has paid off, leading to the sort of notoriety that keeps her on the Hot 100 and fans anticipating her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, which is due this summer.

You can read the full cover here.