The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events in sports, but it’s also routinely a major moment in pop culture: The Emmys recently shared a list of the 75 most impactful TV moments of all time, and making the list were Janet Jackson’s Halftime Show and Whitney Houston’s National Anthem. The big game’s entertainment legacy will continue with this year’s match-up on February 11, and now we know who’s involved on the music side of things.

As Variety reports, at Super Bowl LVIII, Reba McEntire will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Post Malone will perform “America The Beautiful,” and Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice And Sing.” They all of course join Usher, who was previously announced as the halftime performer. Also worth noting is that all those performances will be accompanied by corresponding American Sign Language performances.

Malone has a busy year ahead of him beyond the Super Bowl, as he’s set to be all over the festival circuit this summer: He’s performing at Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Rolling Loud California, and even Stagecoach. Speaking of country music, McEntire is set to return to her role as a coach on the upcoming season of The Voice. As for Day, she’s starring in the upcoming movie The Deliverance.