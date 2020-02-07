Sean Paul’s legacy in the reggae and dancehall world is one to not be contested. The legend has graced us with many classics including “Temperature” and “Get Busy” across the decades with a more recent hit being his “Cheap Thrills” collab with Sia back in 2016. Extending his long career, Sean Paul makes his presence felt in 2020 with a brand new song.

Announcing the track on social media yesterday, Sean Paul and pop singer Tove Lo team up for a new collab, “Calling On Me.” The track sees both artists bringing the best out of each other for the track. While the song serves as Paul’s first release of the year, “Calling On Me” is Tove Lo’s fourth output of 2020. The song follows the pairing of “Bikini Porn” and “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak” as well as the Sunshine Kitty track “Are You Gonna Tell Her?”

While the track may currently be a stand-alone release, “Calling On Me” could very well serve as the campaign starter for Sean Paul and his upcoming seventh album, but that remains to be seen.

Listen to “Calling On Me” in the video above.

Sean Paul is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.